Spotify is rolling out a refreshed home page to its Android and iOS apps today to bring forth the content you need at the precise moment it thinks you’ll need it. Spotify wants this new home page to be the smartest destination for finding content.

At the top of the new home screen, you’ll see a section with 6 tiles that changes throughout a day. It could show you podcasts and playlists you’ve had on-repeat in the morning, then change to show your workout playlist in the afternoon as you hit the gym or the slow R&B jams in the evening as you…well, eat ice cream or something.

As each transition happens, the top portion of the Spotify app will greet you with “Good morning” or “Good afternoon,” plus you’ll find your top podcasts and “made for you” playlists just below this smarter area. It’s still Spotify, only hopefully more in-tune to your desires.

The update is rolling out now and I appear to have it. I’m sure you do too.

