Our Samsung Galaxy S20 showed up, thanks to early shipments for pre-orders, so you know what that means, right? It’s Galaxy S20 unboxing time, my guys.

In this clip, as is always the case with unboxing videos, we bring you that raw initial impression action, walk you through specs, boot up into software for the first time, and show you what’s in the box, including that lovely 25W charger that Samsung is now including. That’s about all you’ll get, though. This isn’t a review.

Looking for our Galaxy S20 Ultra unboxing and coverage? That should kick off tomorrow, once Tim’s unit is in the building.

