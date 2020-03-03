Droid Life

Multiplayer Coming to Mario Kart Tour on March 8

Nintendo Mario Kart

Multiplayer is coming to Mario Kart Tour on March 8. Wa-hoo!

According to the game’s Twitter account, players will be able to access multiplayer lobbies at 8PM Pacific on March 8, with the lobbies consisting of 8 players in total. You’ll be able to compete against in-game friends, nearby players, as well as other players across the globe.

Sounds like fun, right?

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top