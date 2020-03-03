Multiplayer is coming to Mario Kart Tour on March 8. Wa-hoo!
According to the game’s Twitter account, players will be able to access multiplayer lobbies at 8PM Pacific on March 8, with the lobbies consisting of 8 players in total. You’ll be able to compete against in-game friends, nearby players, as well as other players across the globe.
Sounds like fun, right?
Multiplayer for #MarioKartTour comes out on Mar. 8, 8 PM PT! You can compete against seven other players, whether they're in-game friends, nearby, or around the world. Are you ready to play? pic.twitter.com/IRwBONq560
— Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) March 3, 2020
