March 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

The March Android security update for Google Pixel phones just arrived and is available from the Pixel 2 on up through the Pixel 4. Most months, we tell you that you shouldn’t expect much from these, but there were signs pointing to the latest Pixel Feature Drop arriving in March. And yep, Google did it – they gave us another Pixel Feature drop.

Currently, we are seeing new 10.0.0 files for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ2A.200305.003, QQ2A.200305.004.A1), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ2A.200305.002), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ2A.200305.002), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ2A.200305.002).

For notes, Google says Pixel 4 build QQ2A.200305.003 is for all carriers except AT&T. That means build QQ2A.200305.004.A1 is for AT&T phones. For the Pixel 3a, Google mentions that the available new build is for all carriers except Sprint and Google Fi. For the Pixel 3, that build is for all carriers except T-Mobile and Google Fi.

Here is the list of functional improvements in the update:

Google has been pretty hit-or-miss over the years when it comes to making the update available quickly to your phone. The “check for updates” button is supposed to work, but you never know when it will from one month to the next. To check for the update, head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post should as more info arrives.

Links: