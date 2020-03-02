It’s never too early in the week to start talking about deals, so let’s highlight the good stuff from AUKEY this week. Over on Amazon, they have good sales happening for smartphone-related accessories, such as 20% off power banks, 50% off wireless chargers, 50% off wireless headphones, plus plenty more.
If you need highlights, I got you. They have a 20,000mAh power bank for just $27 (20% off), 21W solar charger with dual USB ports for $37 (33% off), triple output level wireless charger for $8 (53% off), and even some on-ear wireless headphones for just $15 (50% off).
Below you’ll find the Amazon links along with the necessary coupon codes to get the savings. I love Mondays.
Amazon Links
- 8000mAh Bank w/ 18W PD&QC 3.0 $24 (Code: DVTSIBLH)
- 20000mAh Bank w/ 2 Inputs, 3.4A Outputs – $27 (Click Coupon)
- 21W Solar Charger w/ Dual USB Ports – $37 (Code: GAQLKA7A)
- 24W Dual-Port Car Charger – $6 (Code: 2HIJAVMQ)
- Wireless Charger w/ Triple Output Levels – $8 (Code: H4QYHBA7)
- USB Hub 3.0 w/ 7 Port USB 3.0 – $20 (Code: 6F8S9JSB)
- Wireless Headphones w/ Deep Bass – $15 (Code: H5GW4WII)
- 20W Eclipse BT Speaker w/ 12 Hour Playtime – $35 (Code: U2L6428D)
