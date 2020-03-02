Google has made the Pixel Feature Drop for March official, with everything it contains rolling out starting today.

The highlights include Dark Theme automatic scheduling, advanced Do Not Disturb rules based on your current WiFi network and/or physical location, new emoji, a play/pause gesture for Motion Sense, and plenty more. If you own a Pixel device, it’s all good stuff.

You can view the full list of what’s new below.

What’s New

Rules to enable Do Not Disturb and other routines based on WiFi network or physical location

Now you can set Dark Theme on an automatic schedule based on local sunrise and sunset times

Express yourself in more ways with Pixel’s emoji 12.1 update that features a more diverse and inclusive set of emojis

The expansion of the Personal Safety app with car crash detection to users in Australia and the UK

Motion Sense will now allow Pixel 4 users to pause and resume music with a tapping gesture above the phone

Easier access to your cards and passes stored in Google Pay and apps via a more powerful power button

Camera improvements to add depth for better selfies and ability to create 3D photos on Facebook

One thing I’d like to point out is the “easier access to your cards and passes” via the power button. This is clutch, since accessing Google Pay was not quite as easy as accessing Samsung Pay on a Galaxy phone. A gif of this function can be seen below. I love it already.

According to Google’s post, other updates include improvements for adaptive brightness and more video calling features for Pixel 4 users using Duomoji. And to cap it off, Live Caption is rolling out to Pixel 2 users.

Here is the breakdown of features and which phones they are going to:

Fun!

// Google