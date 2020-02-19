$8.49 for Anker’s 10W Wireless Charger is Your Deal of the Day

In 2020, most phones have wireless charging. In fact, most phones have had wireless charging in recent years, we have just been waiting on OnePlus to join the party. Since they are rumored to be doing that with the OnePlus 8, I’m pretty sure it’s time you own 17 wireless chargers.

To get started on your collection, look no further than today’s deal from Anker. For $8.49 ($3.50 off), you can own a 10W wireless charging pad that works with basically any phone that has wireless charging capabilities. That’s not the fastest of fast wireless charging (we’re up to 15W on Samsung phones now), but it’s a good speed for not having to plug your phone in.

These Anker 10W wireless charging pads are slim and black, have a charging indicator light, and come with a micro USB cable. You’ll need to supply your own adapter, though.

Today’s discount is a straight price drop for a limited time – no coupon necessary.

