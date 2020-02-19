Android 11 Developer Preview is Now Available!

Google just released the Android 11 Developer Preview! You can download it on your Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 4.

The files for each phone can be found right here. At this time, Google has only posted the factory image files. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go.

The Android 11 Developer Preview beta will be available at some point “in the next several weeks.” This is the first build, so that mostly makes sense. It’s probably not stable enough for everyone to run yet.

We’re updating this post.

// Android Developers