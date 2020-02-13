After a good amount of testing and hyping from its publisher MADFINGER Games, Shadowgun War Games is now available for download by all.

Described as the “best PvP experience on mobile,” War Games is launching with two modes — 5v5 Capture the Flag and 5v5 Team Deathmatch. Like your typical FPS games, there are various characters with different abilities available, as well as an arsenal of different weapons to master.

The game is completely free to download and play, but there are in-app purchases to be aware of. I haven’t played it yet myself, but so far, the reviews aren’t overly positive. I’m seeing people having either connection issues or problems with game controls. Provided the game just launched, it seems safe to assume a lot of the early issues will be dealt with. MADFINGER has a good track record in the mobile gaming department, so I have faith.

Go check it out and let me know what you think.