Making a game is no easy work, so please know that I have nothing but respect for all of the developers out there. However, what Stadia needs is some kick-ass titles to get folks using the service, but with its latest announcement that five new games are coming and after looking over the titles, we’re a little disappointed.

Funny enough, in Stadia’s announcement they start with, “You’re already looking forward to DOOM Eternal, Get Packed, Orcs Must Die! 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 and many more games coming to Stadia this year.” Why yes, Google, I am looking forward to those games, but this announcement has nothing to do with those. Instead, Stadia announced that it’s getting Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Panzer Dragoon (remake), Serious Sam Collection (3 titles in 1), Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks), and Spitlings.

Sorry, but I’ve only ever heard of Serious Sam, so don’t be upset if I’m not jumping for joy over these titles. If you haven’t heard of these games either, here are the descriptions.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – Narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler set inside the pages of a young girl’s diary.

– Narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler set inside the pages of a young girl’s diary. Panzer Dragoon Remake – On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

– On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying. Serious Sam Collection – Step into the shoes of the legendary action hero Sam “Serious” Stone and experience one of the most explosive shooter game series of all time as you save the world from a merciless alien invasion.

– Step into the shoes of the legendary action hero Sam “Serious” Stone and experience one of the most explosive shooter game series of all time as you save the world from a merciless alien invasion. Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) – Zany 3D tower builder. Play as the Master Stacker, Rockit, who must use her psychic helmet to clean up the colorful bricks falling all over her madcap world.

– Zany 3D tower builder. Play as the Master Stacker, Rockit, who must use her psychic helmet to clean up the colorful bricks falling all over her madcap world. Spitlings – This action arcade chaos game for up to four players is a modern take on the hardcore classics. You’re in control of a Spitling, a charming rectangular creature with teeth it can spit or use to jump! Makes no sense? Who cares, it’s FUN!

Stadia also announced that players of Borderlands 3 can look forward to new content later today, that being Moxxi’s Heist and the Broken Hearts Day seasonal event.

Stadia doesn’t provide any exact availability times, but notes you’ll be seeing all of these titles in the coming months. Woof.

Trailers

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Serious Sam Collection

Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks)

Spitlings

// Stadia