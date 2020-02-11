VIDEO: We’re Flippin’ Over the Galaxy Z Flip!

Here it is, Samsung’s latest foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip. Peep the announcement post here.

Awful name aside, there’s quite a bit to like about this phone. For starters, the specs are solid, especially when compared to similar devices currently on the market. When unfolded, the Z Flip features a 6.7“ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (2636 x 1080), 1.1“ Super AMOLED cover display for incoming notifications, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, 3,300mAh battery, dual 12MP sensors for camera needs, and Android 10 with One UI.

I was only able to spend about 10 minutes with the device, but in that 10 minutes, I really enjoyed myself.

If you’re thinking about dropping nearly $1,400 on this puppy, watch the below video.

Enjoy!