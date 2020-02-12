Google introduced my new favorite thing this morning, that being Emoji Kitchen for Gboard beta users. Emoji Kitchen allows you to mix and match your favorite emoji into fun stickers that we haven’t seen before, designed by the good people at Google.

A few of the examples that Google lays out is cactus + monkey = monkey-cactus. Not bad. Another is robot + teary face = sad robot. Again, not bad. Just get out of here and go have some fun with it.

To get started, you’ll need to be enrolled in the Gboard beta (do that here). Then, Google says, “tap on any smiley emoji and Emoji Kitchen will reveal a number of stickers specially handcrafted by the designers at Google.”

