VIDEO: Galaxy S20 Lineup First Look!

Samsung was kind enough to extend us an invite to Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco this week, so here we are. Following the unveiling of the Galaxy S20 lineup, we were able to go hands-on with all three devices, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip (video of that coming soon!).

If you missed our announcement post, that’s here. If you missed the specs, those are here. What you need to know right now is that all three phones will be available in early March, with the S20 starting at $999, the S20+ starting at $1199, and the S20 Ultra starting at $1399.

In the meantime, enjoy our hands-on video.