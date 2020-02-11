Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Official, Arrives This Week for $1,380

The Galaxy Z Flip from Samsung has been made official at this week’s Unpacked event, scheduled to be up for purchase later this week in the US with a starting price of $1,380.

Specs for the Z Flip include a 6.7“ FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (2636 x 1080), 1.1“ Super AMOLED cover display for incoming notifications, 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, 3,300mAh dual battery design (like the Galaxy Fold), 12MP wide + ultra wide-angle dual camera system on the outside of the device with OIS, 10MP selfie camera, and Android 10 with One UI.

According to Samsung, owners will be able to fold and unfold the Galaxy Z Flip up 200,000 times with no problems, all thanks to a “physics-breaking” piece of glass and a new “fiber shield” piece of cloth built into the hinge system to ensure dust and other menace particles don’t make their way into the device.

For software, Samsung is incorporating a new Flex Mode for the phone when placed at a 90-degree angle on a flat surface. In this mode, the top portion of the display will be used for viewing media, while the bottom half will be for interaction. For example, when on YouTube, you’ll be able to watch a video on top while also commenting on the bottom portion of the UI.

Galaxy Z Flip comes in Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and in select markets, an additional Mirror Gold option will be available.

Those hoping to snag Samsung’s new foldable can do so starting February 14 in the US, priced starting at $1,380. Samsung specifically notes the device will only be available in limited quantities. Full carrier availability and pricing details to follow.

// Samsung