Hi there, so the Galaxy S20 is official with its bigger brothers, the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. To say that Samsung went all-out is probably an understatement, as these phones include almost every possible spec under the sun.
We have the latest processor from Qualcomm, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, 108MP cameras with “Space Zoom,” and large batteries up to 5000mAh. There’s 5G and MST and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and more. It really is all here, expect for headphone jacks.
The full spec list can be found below with pre-orders opening on February 21.
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Specs
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Galaxy S20 Plus
|Galaxy S20
|Samsung One UI 2
Android 10
|Samsung One UI 2
Android 10
|Samsung One UI 2
Android 10
|Display
|6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support
|6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support
|6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865
|Memory
|16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256GB internal storage
|5G: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256/512GB internal storage
LTE: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
|5G: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
LTE: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
|Cameras
|Rear Quad camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *108MP, F1.8(79˚), PDAF, OIS
- Telephoto: **48MP, PDAF, F3.5(24˚), OIS
- DepthVision
Front: 40MP, PDAF, F2.2(80˚)
|Rear Quad Camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚), Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS
- Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS
- DepthVision
Front: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)
|Rear Triple Camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚), Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS
- Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS
Front: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)
|Battery
|5000mAH
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare
|4500mAh
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare
|4000mAh
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)
|Other
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C
|Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C
|Durability
|IP68
|IP68
|IP68
|Size
|76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm
220g
|73.7 x 161.9 x 7.8mm
186g
|69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm
163g
