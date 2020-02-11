Hi there, so the Galaxy S20 is official with its bigger brothers, the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. To say that Samsung went all-out is probably an understatement, as these phones include almost every possible spec under the sun.

We have the latest processor from Qualcomm, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, 108MP cameras with “Space Zoom,” and large batteries up to 5000mAh. There’s 5G and MST and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and more. It really is all here, expect for headphone jacks.

The full spec list can be found below with pre-orders opening on February 21.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Specs