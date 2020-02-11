Droid Life

Hi there, so the Galaxy S20 is official with its bigger brothers, the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. To say that Samsung went all-out is probably an understatement, as these phones include almost every possible spec under the sun.

We have the latest processor from Qualcomm, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, 108MP cameras with “Space Zoom,” and large batteries up to 5000mAh. There’s 5G and MST and ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and more. It really is all here, expect for headphone jacks.

The full spec list can be found below with pre-orders opening on February 21.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Specs

 Galaxy S20 UltraGalaxy S20 PlusGalaxy S20
Samsung One UI 2
Android 10		Samsung One UI 2
Android 10		Samsung One UI 2
Android 10
Display6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support		6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support		6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Infinity-O Display (3200X1440)
HDR10+ certified
120Hz display support
ProcessorSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 865Snapdragon 865
Memory16GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 512GB internal storage
12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256GB internal storage		5G: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128/256/512GB internal storage
LTE: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage		5G: 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
LTE: 8GB RAM (LPDDR5) with 128GB internal storage
CamerasRear Quad camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *108MP, F1.8(79˚), PDAF, OIS
- Telephoto: **48MP, PDAF, F3.5(24˚), OIS
- DepthVision

Front: 40MP, PDAF, F2.2(80˚)		Rear Quad Camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚), Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS
- Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS
- DepthVision

Front: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)		Rear Triple Camera:
- Ultra Wide: *12MP, F2.2(120˚)
- Wide-angle: *12MP, F1.8(79˚), Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS
- Telephoto: *64MP, PDAF, F2.0(76˚), OIS

Front: 10MP, Dual Pixel AF, F2.2(80˚)
Battery5000mAH
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare		4500mAh
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare		4000mAh
Fast Charging
Fast Wireless Charging 2.0
Wireless PowerShare
ConnectivityWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)		Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)		Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
MST (Samsung Pay)
OtherUltrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C		Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C		Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor
Stereo Speakers by AKG
USB Type-C
DurabilityIP68IP68IP68
Size76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8mm
220g		73.7 x 161.9 x 7.8mm
186g		69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9mm
163g

