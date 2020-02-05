Since Stadia’s library of games is not huge, anytime the service offers up a new title for free is a big day. This month, Stadia is offering Pro subscribers two additional games for free, GYLT and Metro Exodus. As we’re now into February, this post will act as your reminder that you can now go claim them.

GYLT is Stadia’s exclusive game, produced by Tequila Works. From the game’s website, its description reads, “Set in a creepy and melancholic world, GYLT is an eerie story mixing fantasy and reality in a surrealist place where your nightmares become reality.”

Metro Exodus

As for Metro Exodus, it’s a very popular title available on many platforms. Currently rated a 9 out of 10 on Steam, the description for this sandbox survival title reads, “Flee the shattered ruins of the Moscow Metro and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness.”

To claim, all Pro subscribers need to do is open up the Stadia app, head to each game’s listing, and then hit the Claim button. It’s as easy as that. Then, you can instantly start playing.