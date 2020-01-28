Stadia announced this morning which games Stadia pro users can expect to get added to their library for free in the month of February, as well as which deals they can look forward to beginning January 28 (that’s today!).

For Pro users, you can claim GYLT and Metro Exodus for no charge starting February 1. You can see game descriptions below. Also to note, you have until the end of this month to claim Rise of the Tomb Raider and Samurai Shodown for free.

New Free Games for Stadia Pro

GYLT is a haunted tale of mystery and terror. Face your worst fears as you travel through a nightmarishly beautiful universe crafted by the storytelling masters at Tequila Works.

In Metro Exodus, flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet.

Stadia Deals

We’ve got new special savings for Pro subscribers. From January 28 to February 5, get 60% off Mortal Kombat 11 and select content on Stadia, including: Mortal Kombat 11 for $24.00 USD

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $36.00 USD

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack for $16.00 USD Also, from January 28 to February 4, get 40% off Just Dance 2020 and 60% off Trials Rising, including: Just Dance 2020 for $29.99 USD

Trials Rising for $10.00 USD

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition for $16.00 USD

Stadia users, are you still enjoying Google’s cloud-based gaming service?

