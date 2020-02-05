Chrome 80 for Android is rolling out, introducing new features and behaviors, three of which have been highlighted by Google.

According to what Google specifically highlights, users of Chrome can expect “quieter notifications,” meaning you can see fewer notification requests with a new permission option. Also, Chrome 80 supports SameSite cookies, as well as the ability to automatically secure the connection of insecure audio and video that is placed on secure pages.

What’s New

Quieter notifications: You can see fewer notification requests with a new permission option.

SameSite cookies: By default, cookies are treated as same-site only.

Secure media: Insecure audio and video on secure pages are automatically upgraded to secure connections.

Go get that update.

// Google