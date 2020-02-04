Suunto 7 Unboxing and Tour!

Hey, it’s fitness time! The Suunto 7 is here and we have one to sweat profusely on for a few weeks.

No idea what the Suunto 7 is? It’s the first Wear OS watch from Suunto, one of the leading high-end fitness and sport watchmakers. They make the types of sport watches that triathletes use, that ultra-marathoners use, that cyclists use, etc. These are serious sport watches.

The Suunto 7 is a $499 smartwatch that runs a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, 450mAh battery, GPS, heartrate sensor, NFC, and 1.39″ AMOLED display. It’s a large watch (likely around 47mm) because of the battery, uses 24mm bands, and comes in various colorways (Sandstone Rosegold here). The case is made of stainless steel and a glass fibre reinforced polyamide.

The big sell here is that you get the smarts of Wear OS along with a fitness experience you might find on a typical Suunto watch. That means you have access to the Suunto sport app with up to 70 different activity types and all of the statistics a Suunto watch would give you after a workout. It also features offline maps for your mountain adventures, 48-hour battery life, and 12-hours of use with GPS constantly running.

To see Suunto now enter the Wear OS space is an interesting move, only because we know about all of the limitations that come with the current state of Wear OS technology. Still, this watch is going to be a fun one to test because at least it’s something different. That testing begins now, but not before an unboxing.

