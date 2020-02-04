Google was quick with the February Android update for Pixel phones yesterday, making it available over-the-air almost immediately. If you “checked for updates,” you should have been able to pull your Pixel phone’s update with the latest security patch right away.

Assuming you did on your Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 4, we’re curious how everything has been over the past 24 hours. Google says that it fixed booting, video recording, overexposure, NFC, and Assistant crashing bugs on the Pixel 4, along with the security patches for all other Pixels.

That’s all they are telling us, though. The updates were all pretty small (just 18MB on the Pixel 3a), so this really could just be one of the smaller updates we have had in a while. That’s fine too!

So let us know, did you get the February Pixel update and how has it been?