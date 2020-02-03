February 2020 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

Moving along swiftly through 2020, we have the arrival of yet another security patch for Google Pixel phones, including the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4. This latest Android update is the February build and is ready with factory image and OTA files today.

Currently, we are seeing new 10.0.0 files for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (QQ1B.200205.002, QQ1C.200205.002, QQ1D.200205.002), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (QQ1A.200205.002), Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (QQ1A.200205.002), and Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (QQ1A.200205.002).

For specifics on Pixel 4 builds, Google says that build QQ1C.200205.002 is for “Select JP & TW carriers” and build QQ1D.200205.002 is for “NTT DOCOMO.” The QQ1B.200205.002 should then be the generic build for everyone else.

Finally, here are the fixes included in this month’s update:

Google has been pretty hit-or-miss over the years when it comes to making the update available quickly to your phone. The “check for updates” button is supposed to work, but you never know when it will from one month to the next. To check for the update, head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update.

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll continue to update this post as Google gives us more information on the update.

Links: