T-Mobile and Sprint announced today that the carriers are rolling out number verification on a cross-network basis, allowing for stronger protection against call spoofing from robots and spammers.

Built on the STIR/SHAKEN standards, number verification simply means that the number that pops up on your phone during an incoming call is verified to be the number that you’re seeing. This should greatly reduce the number of times you have to pick up the phone due to spoofing.

T-Mobile also announced that Caller Verified is now working on 23 smartphones, with more coming soon. Customers with these supported devices and the latest software update will automatically see “Caller Verified” on their screens for non-spoofed calls from the T-Mobile and Sprint networks.

Screw you, robocalls and spam.

// T-Mobile