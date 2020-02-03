Google posted a reminder blog this morning that the Google Assistant does indeed support Tile and its line of Bluetooth-powered tracker devices. If you weren’t aware, this is a big deal for certain people who may or may not lose their keys a little too frequently, with it first available late last year.

As Google explains, with this integration, users can simply ask one of their Assistant-enabled devices to locate a certain item, so long as that item has a Tile attached to it. For example, “Hey Google, where is my purse?” or “Hey Google, make my backpack ring.”

If the Tile is at home, you can use your Nest device to determine the last location your Tile was seen. For example, you may get a response like “Your keys were last seen today at 9pm near the Kitchen speaker.” And if you left your Tile somewhere else, the Assistant will tell you the street address of where your Tile was last seen based on Tile’s location services.

Pairing Assistant with a Tile product is handled via the Home app on your smartphone. If you already have a Tile tracker, open Home to get started. If you need a Tile device, follow the link below.

// Google