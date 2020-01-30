Thanks to Qualcomm and its new processor, most flagship devices you purchase in the US this year will have the ability to connect to 5G networks. The question is, do you care?

Carriers in the US are spending a ton of money to make sure you do care. They’re adding special 5G hotspots to sports stadiums across the country, purchasing a lot of television time and online space to advertise it, but importantly, it still comes down to whether it’s even available where you live. Thanks to T-Mobile’s launch of its nationwide 5G network (coverage map), I finally live in an area that gets 5G, but I don’t yet have a phone that can utilize it. Hence, I don’t care about 5G currently.

If you’re not on T-Mobile, you’re basically at the mercy of your chosen carrier’s 5G network rollout. Depending on where you live, it could either already be there or take quite some time to reach you.

Regardless, I’m just curious if you even care about 5G as it stands right now. Do you?

