Motorola is celebrating 100 million Moto G sales with the launch of a new promotion on its web store. For a limited time, folks can pick up select Moto G series devices at up to $100 off or take advantage of a BOGO offer.

The way it’ll all work is easy to understand, so long as you choose the right phones. With the purchase of a Moto G7, G6, Z4 (unlocked model), Z3, or Motorola One device, you can get a free Moto G6 smartphone (32GB Deep Indigo model). To make the system aware you’re trying to get the BOGO deal, you’ll need to add both devices to your shopping cart — the Moto G6 will then show up as free during checkout.

If you don’t need an additional phone, Motorola is also offering up to $100 off for a Moto G7, bringing its price down to $199. You can also receive $70 off a G7 Power (down to $180) or G7 Play (down to $130).

There are lots of additional deals happening on Moto’s store, so feel free to give it a look over.