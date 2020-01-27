An update is rolling out to older SHIELD TV models this week, one that mainly focuses on adding support for the new SHIELD Remote, which happens to now be purchasable separately from the new SHIELD TV units. Sweeeeet!

For details on new SHIELD Remote, check out our SHIELD TV (2019) review, but the highlights include dedicated volume buttons, a sweet new design, motion activated back-lit buttons, plus a remote locator feature.

In the update, which is labeled as Upgrade 8.0.2, NVIDIA also notes an updated Plex app, new BET+ app, new games, support for the new XBOX Elite 2 controller, support for Sanscrit USB DAC, and that the Channels DVR app can now store recorded content on NAS.

Go get that update, SHIELD TV lovers.

// NVIDIA