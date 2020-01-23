At just over a year old, we wouldn’t normally tell you to consider buying a phone unless there is a steep discount attached. Since that’s the case with the T-Mobile OnePlus 6T, well, here we are suggesting this as a great phone for the price.

OnePlus has the T-Mobile OnePlus 6T listed at $349, which is $200 off its usual $549 price. For that money, you get 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, Snapdragon 845 processor, 3700mAh battery with fast charging, in-display fingerprint reader, dual camera system (20MP + 16MP), and 6.4″ AMOLED display with baby teardrop notch. Find me many $350 phones with those specs.

Since this is the T-Mobile version, there are some things to know. For one, updates on the T-Mobile version have been slower than unlocked OnePlus models. For example, the 6T on T-Mo does not yet have Android 10, while the unlocked version does. Also, this is likely SIM locked to T-Mobile, unless you can get them to unlock it, but even then, carrier support could be limited.

On T-Mobile with a limited budget? This is a solid choice, which our review will tell you all about.

Shop OnePlus 6T