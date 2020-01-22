Gamestop, the gaming store that dabbles in electronics, is selling the Google Home Hub at the moment for $53.97. Ummm, that’s an insane deal that you probably shouldn’t pass on if you’ve been considering a smart display.

The Google Home Hub started out at $149 and was then reduced to $129 by Google. We have seen it drop to around $67 through odd retailers and $59 at eBay, but at roughly $54, this might be the best deal yet.

Gamestop currently has the Home Hub (which is the Nest Hub now) in charcoal or chalk with options for delivery or store pickup. If you have a store near you, you may want to reserve and pick-up quickly before they are all gone.

What’s cool about the Google Home Hub? It’s the best digital picture frame you’ll ever own, lets you control your smart home, pull-up recipes, watch video (like YouTube), and gets better every few months through updates. For example, Google just announced that it will soon have digital sticky notes, shortcuts to people you call regularly, and more.

Hurry!

UPDATE : Gamestop must be hosting some sort of Google blowout sale or something because it’s not just the Home Hub that’s discounted. A 3-pack of Google WiFi is just $122, Google Home is $44, and Home Mini is $22.

UPDATE 2 : It's all starting to sell out. Good luck!

