We Love 30W Slim Anker Fast Chargers for $22

One of my favorite industries to watch adapt and innovate has been the charger industry. As battery technology continues to never evolve or improve, the guys who make all of the products that refill the batteries in our phones keeps making cool stuff.

Anker, for example, has a super slim 30W USB-C charger that can handle just about anything, including fast charging of phones. It’ll even power laptops and tablets. It happens to be on sale this week too.

The Anker 30W PowerPort Atom III Slim Compact charger is currently discounted to $21.99. It retails for $35, so that’s a solid $13 discount on a charger that will charge everything in your house.

This charger supports Apple, Samsung, and Qualcomm fast charging, is powered by GaN (the hot new charging technology), and is only 0.63″ thick. Oh, it comes in black or white too, so you can tuck this slim beast anywhere and match it to your decor if necessary.

