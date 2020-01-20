Verizon LG G8 Just Got Android 10

The LG G8 ThinQ on Verizon picked up the update to Android 10 today in a somewhat surprising move by the phone maker.

I say “surprising” because LG is really, really bad at updating its phones. For example, the Verizon LG G7 didn’t get updated to Android Pie until June of last year, so if we’re comparing the two, well, this is about 6 months early.

The update arrives as version G820UM20a with the December 2019 Android security patch and joins the Sprint model as G8s with the latest in Android.

Included, LG G8 owners will find not only Android 10, but the following:

Pop-up Window : Apps can be scaled to different sizes. In the Overview screen, tap an app icon to show options from which you can select Pop-up window.

: Apps can be scaled to different sizes. In the Overview screen, tap an app icon to show options from which you can select Pop-up window. Night Mode : Changes the LG app screens to a dark theme. You can view the screens without any glare even in the dark.

: Changes the LG app screens to a dark theme. You can view the screens without any glare even in the dark. Gestures : The option of navigating the phone with gestures only is added.

: The option of navigating the phone with gestures only is added. One-Handed Screen : Lower the screen for use in one hand by swiping in from the left/right edge of the screen and holding.

: Lower the screen for use in one hand by swiping in from the left/right edge of the screen and holding. Camera Modes : Auto mode has been separated into Photo and Video modes. In Video mode, you can see a preview of the scene before recording.

: Auto mode has been separated into Photo and Video modes. In Video mode, you can see a preview of the scene before recording. Switch Camera Button : The button has been moved from the top of the screen to the bottom to make it within a thumb’s reach on one hand.

: The button has been moved from the top of the screen to the bottom to make it within a thumb’s reach on one hand. Zoom Wheel : Drag the angle icon to interactively control angle and zoom with one hand.

: Drag the angle icon to interactively control angle and zoom with one hand. Steady Cam : Changes from a mode to an option in the Video mode.

: Changes from a mode to an option in the Video mode. Gallery Search Suggestions : The search screen shows search suggestions and categorizations such as when, where and how the photos and videos in your Gallery were taken.

: The search screen shows search suggestions and categorizations such as when, where and how the photos and videos in your Gallery were taken. Call-ended Screens : Buttons have been rearranged.

: Buttons have been rearranged. Voice Call : You can make a video call to the same number when the voice call ends.

: You can make a video call to the same number when the voice call ends. Attach in Messaging : Attachments preview show files horizontally.

: Attachments preview show files horizontally. Share via Messaging : When you share a file via Messaging from other apps such as Gallery, you can select an existing conversation to share instead of having to enter the recipient every time.

: When you share a file via Messaging from other apps such as Gallery, you can select an existing conversation to share instead of having to enter the recipient every time. General Settings : First-depth menu changes due to “Privacy” and “Digital Wellbeing & parental controls” have been added, and “Location” moved up to the 1st depth from under “Lock screen & Security.”

: First-depth menu changes due to “Privacy” and “Digital Wellbeing & parental controls” have been added, and “Location” moved up to the 1st depth from under “Lock screen & Security.” WiFi and Bluetooth Settings : The step-by-step tutorial has been removed as the technologies are now familiar enough.

: The step-by-step tutorial has been removed as the technologies are now familiar enough. Quick Settings : Screen sharing and File sharing, which were located on the bottom of the panel, have now been changed to regular Quick setting icons. Screen recording has been added.

: Screen sharing and File sharing, which were located on the bottom of the panel, have now been changed to regular Quick setting icons. Screen recording has been added. Volume Panel: You can adjust the media volume on an app-by-app basis.

To check for the update, head into Settings>System updates.

// Verizon