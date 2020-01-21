New Google Pixel Buds Take a Step Closer to Launch

The new Google Pixel Buds are the product I’m most looking forward to to start 2020. I’m here for any and all bits of info related to them because I can hardly contain my excitement. I got a touch of that this week, thanks to a listing over at the Bluetooth SIG.

The new Google Pixel Buds showed up for certification with the Bluetooth group, revealing their model numbers (G1007, G1008), that they support Bluetooth 5.0, and they run a current software build of CL44373_build20043. Not very exciting, I know, but the fact that they showed up here is worth talking about.

The timing doesn’t necessarily mean that a launch is imminent, by the way. Like with the FCC, we often see devices stop off for Bluetooth certification weeks if not months before they arrive. As far as we know, Google is still targeting the Spring for a Pixel Buds 2 launch.

Why are we so excited for them? Because Google made some bold claims about the way they sound, how they were designed to give your ear some relief, and how the Assistant will bring you the smarts. They also look playfully Google, which we tend to fall for.

The real takeaway here is that we know model numbers to keep an eye on as we prepare our wallets to be $180 lighter.

// Bluetooth | 9to5Google