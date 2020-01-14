Grab a 128GB MicroSD for Your Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for Just $16 Today

You don’t own a Galaxy S20 yet, but if you are considering one after seeing various leaks that paint the picture of the ultimate smartphone, then you may want to start considering ways to ease the blow to your wallet that is coming. Saving on storage by picking up a microSD card is one way to do just that.

The Galaxy S20 and the numerous models of it will not be cheap. Rumors suggest it will come with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, all of which could change the price by several hundred dollars. Should you opt for the smallest amount of storage available (likely 128GB) to save, you can still easily double that today, thanks to a sale on PNY microSD cards.

Through an Amazon deal of the day, PNY Elite-X 128GB microSD cards are down to $15.99, while PNY PRO Elite 256GB cards are down to $32.99.

Amazon Deal Links: