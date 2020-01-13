Last Day to Get 10% Off New TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro

The new TicPods 2 and TicPods 2 Pro that Mobvoi introduced at CES are almost here, which means the pre-order period has not yet ended. That’s good news for you because there is a 10% launch discount for those who pre-order that goes away the minute we get general availability.

The regular TicPods 2 start at $99.99, but with the 10% off you can grab them in any color (Navy, Ice, and Blossom) for $89.99. For the higher-end TicPods 2 Pro, you have a starting price of $139.99 that drops to $125.99 with the discount. Good deals for both!

To recap specs, you should really read the intro post for them or hit that link below. If you don’t have time for that, just know that you get support for Qualcomm aptX, Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, in-ear detection, fast charging, quick pairing, up to 20-23 hour battery life, noise cancellation (dual mic in the Pro model), and more.

These really do look like a solid upgrade over the original TicPods Free.

Shop TicPods 2, TicPods 2 Pro