Galaxy S20 Wallpapers Available for Download

Back in the day, getting wallpapers for an unreleased device was pretty sweet and exciting. These days, eh, it’s okay I guess. Samsung’s wallpapers haven’t really been all that cool lately, but here in 2020, the wallpapers for the Galaxy S20 don’t look all that bad.

Download is available thanks to XDA, and after giving them the once over, it looks like we technically have eight different papers, but 3 of them are copies with different colors. Feeling kinda lazy, Samsung? Their resolution is listed as 3200 x 3200, so all you high-resolution folks should have no problem with them.

You can preview just a couple of the papers below, but if you’re ready to download, follow the link below.

// XDA