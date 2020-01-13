Amazon Sending Out Echo Frame Invites

Should you have signed up to receive an invite from Amazon to purchase its new Echo Frames, those invites appear to be rolling out. I still haven’t received mine, but we have at least one reader (cheers Greg!) who has gotten the invite.

Here is what Amazon is sending out.

Your request for an invitation to purchase Echo Frames has been granted! We hope you’ll have as much fun using them as we did inventing them. To accept this invitation, go to the Echo Frames detail page, add to cart, and purchase as usual. You will receive a notification when your order is ready to ship. Please note terms and conditions apply to the invitation only price and offer. Due to the high number of requests, this invitation will expire seven days after we’ve sent it to you. By purchasing Echo Frames during this limited-release period, you agree to receive emails asking for your feedback on the product. As one of the first customers to use Echo Frames, your input will help drive future Echo Frames features.

For a limited time, Frames are priced at $180 and only support Android devices to start. At general launch, they’ll be $250. With them, you can interact with Alexa for making calls, adding things to your to-do list, plus a lot more. And because they look much like normal glasses, you won’t have to walk around looking like a Google Glass weirdo. Sorry, Google Glass fans.

If I get the chance, I may try and snag these. Would you?