Virgin Mobile is Shutting Down, Customers Being Moved to Boost

Virgin Mobile USA is shutting down soon and customers of the service will be moved to Boost Mobile starting in February, a freshly posted support site indicates. Some Virgin Mobile customers were notified of the change in recent days via text message.

The change could have something to do with the Sprint-T-Mobile merger, possibly as a way to consolidate prepaid brands down before having to sell them off should that reach final approval. Virgin Mobile is a Sprint brand, as is Boost.

What’s happening to Virgin Mobile customers that are being forced over to Boost? Once February rolls around, Virgin says that customers will be “transferred to Boost Mobile with your device, and a comparable or better Boost Mobile service plan at no extra cost to you.” Customers will keep their phone numbers and monthly payment dates too.

There are some payment changes happening, though. For example, Boost doesn’t accept PayPal as a payment method, so some customers will have to use a different credit card to pay bills. Also, the 45/90 Day Top Up Payment Option won’t be available at Boost. Some plan add-ons won’t be available either.

To learn more about how this might impact you, I suggest you head over to this Virgin Mobile FAQ page.

// Engadget