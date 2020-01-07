Did You Get the January Android Update on Your Pixel Phone?

Something weird happened this week. Google posted factory image and OTA files for the January 2020 Pixel update and I didn’t have to sideload either one. Instead, I opened up settings, tapped on the “Check for update” button, and an update arrived. We have been told on multiple occasions that it should work this way, yet it almost never does. This month, though, I feel like I won.

So, what’s your January Pixel update situation like? On your Pixel 2 or Pixel 3 or Pixel 4, did you tap the button and get the update like I did? Are you still waiting?

After a couple of months of Google missing their usual rollout schedule, I feel like we need to know if things were better to start 2020. I think they are. I think we all might have won this week.