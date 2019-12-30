DEAL: Unlocked Galaxy S10+ for $699 ($300 Off), Unlocked Note 10 for $749 ($200 Off)

So Christmas has passed by and you didn’t get the new Samsung phone you had your eyes set on. No problem, you’ll just have to handle it yourself. Right now on Samsung’s website, you can snag decent savings on unlocked models of 2019 flagships, including the Galaxy S10, S10+, and Note 10 series.

For specifics, buyers can get an unlocked Galaxy S10e for $599 ($250 off), Galaxy S10 for $649 ($250 off), Galaxy S10+ for $699 ($300 off!), Galaxy Note 10 for $749 ($200 off), or a Galaxy Note 10+ for $899 ($200 off). Just remember, all of these are the unlocked model prices and if you have a decent phone to trade-in, the savings are even better.

If you’re wondering if now is a decent time to buy, it’s not bad at all. Android 10 is officially rolling out to Galaxy Note 10 owners, so that’s very exciting. Appears that long gone are the days of Samsung taking forever to ship out Android updates. Very impressive.

Have at it.