Fossil Gen 5 Down to $172 at Amazon ($123 Off)

Amazon has a great deal right now on the Fossil Gen 5 that pushes it to one of its lowest prices ever. When added to cart, you’ll see the best Wear OS watch on the market drop to an insanely low $172 price from its original of $295.

The deal is some sort of combo that includes Fossil’s holiday discount to $215 along with another in-cart “extra savings” price drop of $43. Again, you have to add it to cart to see the full promo pricing.

While there are 3 versions available from Amazon, only the black Fossil Gen 5 with the black rubber band has this special discount. The versions with the steel and brown leather band are now discounted past the $215 mark.

You can get Prime shipping on this bad boy, though you probably shouldn’t expect anything you order to get here before Christmas at this point. You could have it shortly thereafter.