Last Minute Stocking Stuffers: TP-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack for $20, Anker P2 Wireless Earbuds for $50

No judgement if you still find yourself hunting down last minute gift ideas. If you have someone who appreciates tech in the family, we have a few recommendations for you.
For example, Amazon has deals on both AUKEY and ANKER accessories, such as $10 off P2 wireless earbuds, $12 wireless charging pads, or $16 for USB-C hubs. On Best Buy, you can grab a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart WiFi plugs for just $20, down from their usual $46 price. Not bad!
While you might be thinking it’s too late for online shopping, many areas in the US support Amazon’s 1-day free delivery for Prime customers these days, and if you have a Best Buy close, you can snatch that TP-Link deal in-store. Regardless, you best hurry and stop procrastinating!
Purchase Links
- TP-Link 2-pack Smart WiFi plugs – $20 ($26 off)
- Anker P2 wireless earbuds – $50 ($10 off)
- Anker 10W wireless charger pad – $12 (code: 25112QSD)
- Anker Powerport Atom III Slim – $24 ($11 off)
- Anker 60W Power Delivery Fast Charger – $30 ($12 off)
- Anker PowerCore+ 10,050mAh Portable Charger – $20 ($20 off)
- Anker Bolder LC90 Flashlight – $23 ($7 off)
- AUKEY Key Series Wireless Earbuds – $40 (20% off)
- AUKEY Bluetooth Headphones With IPX6 – $25 (code: 89NRJBD7)
- AUKEY Wireless Sports Earphones with IPX5 – $20 (code: JU37TS7J)
- AUKEY 20W Eclipse Wireless Speaker – $34 (code: KX6QXDCD)
- AUKEY 60W PD Charger with Folding Prongs – $22 (30% off)
- AUKEY 1080p FHD Webcam – $28 (code: 738RO3WP)
- AUKEY USB C Hub 4-in-1 – $16 (code: ODH9EC2D)
- AUKEY 5 in 1 USB Type C Adapter – $9 (code: E3X5RXIC)
