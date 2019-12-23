Last Minute Stocking Stuffers: TP-Link Smart Plug 2-Pack for $20, Anker P2 Wireless Earbuds for $50

No judgement if you still find yourself hunting down last minute gift ideas. If you have someone who appreciates tech in the family, we have a few recommendations for you.

For example, Amazon has deals on both AUKEY and ANKER accessories, such as $10 off P2 wireless earbuds, $12 wireless charging pads, or $16 for USB-C hubs. On Best Buy, you can grab a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa smart WiFi plugs for just $20, down from their usual $46 price. Not bad!

While you might be thinking it’s too late for online shopping, many areas in the US support Amazon’s 1-day free delivery for Prime customers these days, and if you have a Best Buy close, you can snatch that TP-Link deal in-store. Regardless, you best hurry and stop procrastinating!

Purchase Links