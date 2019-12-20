DEAL: Galaxy S10 is $250 Off, Galaxy S10+ is $300 Off at Amazon Today

There’s still an opportunity to get last minute holidays deals with arrivals before X-mas, should you be doing that type of shopping. Today, for example, you can grab a US unlocked Galaxy S10 for $250 off or a Galaxy S10+ for $300 off. These are some of the best prices of the season.

The Galaxy S10 is available in multiple colors, all of which are $250 off. The same goes for different storage amounts (128GB vs. 512GB), those too are $250 off. With the Galaxy S10+, you get $300 off with multiple colors and storage options available too.

For prices, we are looking at starting points of $649 for the S10 with 128GB storage and $699 for the S10+ with that amount of storage. Not bad prices!

For those not familiar, these US unlocked models work on all US carriers. And yes, Amazon will ship these bad boys promptly with arrival before Christmas.

Amazon Links: Galaxy S10 | Galaxy S10+