DEAL: Anker Wireless Earbuds, Car Chargers, Dash Cams, and More at Discounted Pricing on Amazon

Anker is hosting a few holiday sales this week, just in case you’re looking to scoop a few last minute gifts. According to Amazon’s site, most of these products will arrive before Christmas, if that is of concern to you.

As for the deals, we have Anker’s Soundcore Liberty wireless earbuds for just $50 ($30 off the list price), a 20,000mAh power bank for $33 ($17 off), as well as a ROAV A1 dash cam for $45.

Full list of goodies below.

Amazon Links