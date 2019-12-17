Verizon Turns on Its 20th 5G City

Des Moines gets Verizon 5G.

Verizon announced their 20th 5G city today in a quest to turn on 30 5G cities before 2019 ends. I hope that doesn’t mean an announcement for each day to finish off the year, but that would be a way to stay in the headlines during this slow holiday news cycle (like how they announced LA yesterday knowing Des Moines was coming today).

Either way, if you live in Des Moines, Iowa, own a 5G phone, and want to access 5G mmW in parts of the city, this is where you will find it:

5G Ultra Wideband service will be available in parts of Downtown, East Village, and West Des Moines around landmarks such as: Iowa State Capitol, Hyvee Hall, Wells Fargo Arena, Pappajohn Sculpture Park, Principal Park, Jordan Creek Town Center and MercyOne West Des Moines. Detailed coverage maps will be available on December 20, 2019.

We’ll likely be back tomorrow with another Verizon 5G city. Can you guess what it’ll be?

// Verizon