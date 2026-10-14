Did you know that Google will now sell you a Samsung phone? They will, at least through Google Play initially before finishing off the process on the Google Store.

Yeah, I know, it’s weird and we aren’t sure why they are doing this, but they most certainly are. Let’s talk about it.

Google starts selling Samsung’s best phones on Google Store

If you open the Google Play store on your Android phone today and tap on your profile picture (top right corner), you’ll see an option that says, “Shop devices.” If you then tap on that, you’ll be taken to the “Shop devices” page that has “Devices from the Google Store.”

What are those devices? Well, at the top, I’m seeing the Galaxy S26 Ultra, followed by the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10a. Google also lists the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in addition to all of the other Pixel phones, like the Pixel 11 series. Ummm, yeah, Google is selling Samsung phones.

If you decide that you would like to buy a Samsung phone from Google, you can configure the device on some level (color, storage, trade-in, etc.) before adding to your cart. Once you add to the cart, you are basically taken to a Google Store checkout page.

In fact, if you go through that process on your phone through Google Play and then open the Google Store with the same account logged-in, you’ll find that device sitting in your cart. You can then check out through the Google Store.

Oddly, if you go searching for Samsung’s devices directly on the Google Store, you’ll probably come up empty. We’ve tried several ways to surface Samsung pages and have not been successful. At this time, Google is only showcasing these through Google Play before you end up buying on the Google Store.

Is this the sign of an upcoming change to the Google Store where you can buy other phones, like those from Samsung? Maybe. It sure looks like Google is exploring the idea with this awkward rollout of it through Google Play.

If we get an official announcement on this, we’ll let you know.