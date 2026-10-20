Samsung continues pushing out its Android 17 (One UI 9) update to its large list of devices, with the Galaxy S24 series the latest to receive it.

The three devices (S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra) join other devices, like the S25 series and most of the latest Galaxy Z foldables as having the update already. If you aren’t sure what’s new in the update, check out this post to catch you up.

Below are the update software numbers to help you ensure you’re running the latest build that’s available.

S24 : S921USQU6EZIF

: S921USQU6EZIF S24+ : S926USQU6EZIF

: S926USQU6EZIF S24 Ultra: S928USQU6EZIF

Enjoy, S24 owners!

// Verizon