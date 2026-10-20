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Tim

Tim

Stumbling upon Droid Life randomly after purchasing a Motorola DROID in late 2009, Tim has been a part of the Android scene for longer than almost anyone. Thousands of posts and reviews later, he's still going, unless he's out crushing people in pickleball.

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Galaxy S26 Ultra - the best deal today
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Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Cut is $450+ Off

Samsung has slashed the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White down to $945 ($454 off), delivering one of the deepest cash discounts we've ever seen on Samsung's flagship with no trade-in required.

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