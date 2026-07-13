Two weeks ago, T-Mobile began informing customers on legacy plans that it would be forcing them off those plans and onto current plans, which could increase monthly bills for many by up to $6 per line per month. Starting today, those changes go into effect.

At the time the news broke, T-Mobile told customers that their plans were being retired and they would transition to a “modern” plan with enhanced features. The modern plan here is an equivalent Experience plan with T-Mobile’s 5-year price guarantee.

For those who missed the news, the forced migration to newer plans hit customers with Magenta, ONE, and Simple Choice plans that were introduced years ago. Many are being moved to Experience More, which has unlimited data, 60GB hotspot data, Netflix, and 15GB data in Canada/Mexico. It’s a featured-rich plan, but again, it could very easily increase your bill substantially depending on how many lines you have.

There is no way to opt-out of the change. Customers impacted should have received an email or text about the switch by now. It should read similar to the text below:

T-Mobile: Starting 7/13/26, your current phone plan is being retired, and you will transition to a modern plan with enhanced features. Phone lines increase up to $6 per line per month. Rest assured, you’ll keep your current benefits, plus we’re adding more benefits and improved service experiences. Moving forward, you also get our 5-Year Price Guarantee.

For those seeing bill increases, have you made any decisions on your future with T-Mobile? Is the new plan to your liking or will you be looking to switch carriers? We’re big advocates for prepaid options like Visible or Mint Mobile. You could also give Verizon’s new Simplicity plan a try at $30 per line.