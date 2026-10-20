Google has already introduced Gemini into your car, whether you access it through Android Auto or your car has Google built-in (Android Automotive). The response to that change has certainly been mixed, but Google is taking the next step towards usefulness in this integration by adding Gemini’s Personal Intelligence.

Today, Google says it will start to add Personal Intelligence to your Gemini experience to hopefully “give you uniquely tailored answers and make Gemini even more valuable on the road.”

Gemini Personal Intelligence in Android Auto, cars

If enabled, Personal Intelligence in your car would be able to connect information from almost all of your major Google services, like Gmail and Calendar, Photos, Maps, YouTube, and Search. By connecting the information from those, Gemini knows so much about you that it can understand context or get information that the current Gemini experience can’t.

What does that look like as you drive? Well, you could be on the way to the airport and simply asking Gemini for your gate or flight time will fetch exactly that in a single response. You could also just have it “Take me to my appointment,” and it’ll know that you have a spa appointment on your calendar, with the address attached to that event for navigation purposes.

You could also have it find a restaurant based on your usual vibes or by navigating to a location based off a picture you recently took or talked about in another Google service.

The idea here is that you don’t always have to be as specific in your requests and that Google knows you well enough to (hopefully) get things right.

Does this sound like a privacy nightmare? Of course it does. For now, this is an opt-in thing, where you’ll head to Gemini settings and turn on the apps you want Personal Intelligence to connect to. If you want, you can disable them all or completely turn off Personal Intelligence.

If you are interested in this, Google says to expect Gemini’s Personal Intelligence to start rolling out today on Android Auto. For those who have a car with Google built-in, you’ll find it in the “coming months,” depending on your car.

// Google