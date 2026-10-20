Seemingly out of nowhere, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been handed one of its best discounts ever. If you like phones in white and with 256GB storage, you’ll find Samsung’s best non-foldable with a $454 price cut.

We looked last night and this deal wasn’t there, so understand that this price might not be around for long. This promo is attached to the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White and with 256GB only, which means no other colors are discounted this heavily. Some have decent $200 price cuts, just not $450+.

How to get Galaxy S26 Ultra at $454 off

This deal is running through Amazon, where you can drop the Galaxy S26 Ultra in White from $1,399.99 to $945.00 just by hitting that link and adding it to cart. There isn’t a promo code needed or a trade-in. This is a cash discount and the retailer is Amazon, not some third-party dealer.

Honestly, outside of that Pixel 11 Pro deal through Verizon, this is about the best deal in smartphones at the moment. Samsung’s phones recently saw a price increase, so this wipes that out and then goes deeper.

In the Android space, this phone is still peak. You get the massive display, Samsung’s excellent software, a top tier camera system with incredible zoom, and the built-in S Pen for the doodlers around.

Also, if you need a refresher, we have our Galaxy S26 Ultra review for you.

AMAZON DEAL LINK