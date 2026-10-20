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Kellen

Kellen

Droid Life was started in 2009 and I can't believe we're still here. I've written over 20,000 stories on Android, reviewed thousands of devices, and still find some passion in a dying world of AI.

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Best Pixel 10 Pro XL Deals
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Pixel 10 Pro XL Price Cuts Too Good to Ignore

Google is discounting the Pixel 10 Pro by $150 and the Pixel 10 Pro XL by $300, making last year's flagships up to $450 cheaper than comparable Pixel 11 models while still including a full free year of Google AI Pro.

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