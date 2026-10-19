Since launching the Pixel 11 series, Google has not made it easy to find a Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL. Stock levels at Amazon have gone in and out since August, but today, both happen to be around and with heavy discounts.

The Pixel 10 Pro is currently $150 off, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL has a large $300 off discount applied. When compared to similar Pixel 11 Pro models, the savings go up substantially from there.

Compared to Pixel 11 Pro XL, it’s $450 off

In case you weren’t sure if this was worth considering or not because the Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL are right there, I’d say that it is without a doubt worth looking at.

Why? Well, the Pixel 11 series phones (our review) don’t have any major upgrades. They have some upgrades, but I wouldn’t consider them to be big enough to sway you one way or another, especially with price factored in.

For one, the Pixel 10 Pro with 128GB comes with 16GB RAM and can be had for $749 right now. To get a similar Pixel 11 Pro model with 16GB RAM, you’d have to pay $1,219 for the 512GB model.

For the Pixel 11 Pro XL, a 256GB version currently costs $1,299. The same 256GB model of the Pixel 10 Pro XL is down to $849. That’s a $450 difference on a couple of phones that aren’t that different.

Another bonus: 12 months of free Google AI Pro

Need another reason to buy? Google is still giving out a free year (12 months) of Google AI Pro ($239 value) with the purchase of a Pixel 10 Pro or 10 Pro XL. The Pixel 11 Pro phones only come with 6 months.

I think you get the point. The Pixel 10 Pro devices are absolutely still worth buying and they will be updated for another 6 years.

Here’s our Pixel 10 Pro & 10 Pro XL review, in case you need a refresher.

AMAZON DEAL LINKS:

Pixel 10 Pro | Pixel 10 Pro XL