You can buy a Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL today with incredible discounts that shave more than half off the price of the phone. In fact, you can get a Pixel 11 Pro with a 56% off discount or a Pixel 11 Pro XL with a 47% off discount. Neither requires a trade-in.

We’ve talked about this deal in the past, but for some reason, Verizon just keeps it live and you should know about it in case you were considering either of Google’s new non-foldable Pro phones.

$620 off Pixel 11 Pro at Verizon

To get this deal, Verizon is only asking that you sign up with them and choose their new Simplicity plan. If you do that, you can take $620 off the full price of the Pixel 11 Pro and pay just $479.99 for it.

The same goes for the Pixel 11 Pro XL, only the discount is capped at $580, which brings its starting price down to $719.99. Again, you only need the Simplicity plan and to choose to pay for the phone today. That $580 comes off at checkout.

There really isn’t a better Pixel 11 Pro deal in the business right now. We aren’t sure if folks aren’t taking advantage of it and that’s why Verizon is keeping it live or if everyone is actually jumping on it and bringing new customers to their network.

Either way, we have a Pixel 11 Pro & Pro XL review for you if you need to refresh anything on Google’s best phones.

Shop Verizon Deals:

Pixel 11 Pro | Pixel 11 Pro XL